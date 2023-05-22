Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’

The award-winning campaign, which has captivated the brand’s audiences in major global markets for over twenty years celebrates 15 years in Australia.

Debuting yesterday on Channel Nine and Seven News, the 30-second ad features a father and son on a fishing adventure – the two of them settled on a boat in the middle of a lake among beautiful mountains. The story introduces us to a young man with a worried look on his face, asking his dad if he has seen the boat keys. “Nope,” his father responds, cluelessly, as the spot shows him casting his fishing rod with the keys attached to it instead of a fishing lure. “I could stay out here forever,” the viewer hears the father remark as the iconic tagline appears on screen.

“After 15 years, we are excited to be in market with a big brand should’ve, no trade offer just a great piece of pure brand placement which aims to delight audiences and inspire them to be as excited about eye health as we are,” said Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning ANZ.

“The strength of Should’ve Gone to Specsavers is the gentle reminder it gives Australians of all ages to look after their eye health while also making them smile.” he said.

A globally coordinated effort, created by Specsavers’ in-house creative team, The Agency, the campaign was shot in and around Otago, NZ. The campaign will be adapted for use across Specsavers markets in New Zealand and Canada.

The newest instalment to the Should’ve Gone to Specsavers ad series will be rolled out nationally across TV, BVOD, YouTube and Cinema.

Feature image source: Youtube @Specsavers Australia