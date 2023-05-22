Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’

Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    The award-winning campaign, which has captivated the brand’s audiences in major global markets for over twenty years celebrates 15 years in Australia.

    Debuting yesterday on Channel Nine and Seven News, the 30-second ad features a father and son on a fishing adventure – the two of them settled on a boat in the middle of a lake among beautiful mountains. The story introduces us to a young man with a worried look on his face, asking his dad if he has seen the boat keys. “Nope,” his father responds, cluelessly, as the spot shows him casting his fishing rod with the keys attached to it instead of a fishing lure. “I could stay out here forever,” the viewer hears the father remark as the iconic tagline appears on screen.

    “After 15 years, we are excited to be in market with a big brand should’ve, no trade offer just a great piece of pure brand placement which aims to delight audiences and inspire them to be as excited about eye health as we are,” said Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning ANZ.

    “The strength of Should’ve Gone to Specsavers is the gentle reminder it gives Australians of all ages to look after their eye health while also making them smile.” he said.

    A globally coordinated effort, created by Specsavers’ in-house creative team, The Agency, the campaign was shot in and around Otago, NZ. The campaign will be adapted for use across Specsavers markets in New Zealand and Canada.

    The newest instalment to the Should’ve Gone to Specsavers ad series will be rolled out nationally across TV, BVOD, YouTube and Cinema.

    Feature image source: Youtube @Specsavers Australia

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
    • Advertising

    Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative

    Simply Energy has appointed independent agency HERO as its new integrated creative agency partner following a competitive pitch. HERO will now be responsible for Simply Energy’s creative and strategy for brand, customer acquisition and customer marketing. Penny Maher, Simply Energy general manager marketing and digital experience said, “We were looking for a full service agency […]

    Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
    • Media
    • Opinion

    Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation

    In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation
    • Opinion

    Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation

    Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at leading behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In her latest post for B&T, Aitken offers surefire tips to unlock anyone’s or any team’s innovative side… Fear of failure is one of […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
    • Advertising

    PubMatic Partners With SeenThis To Reduce Digital Video Ad Carbon Emissions

    Adtech firm PubMatic has partnered with video streaming technology company SeenThis to reduce the carbon emissions generated through digital advertising. The partnership will give brands and agencies an easy way to shift their buying behaviour in favour of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance. SeenThis’ tech allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content […]

    Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion
    • Marketing

    Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion

    The sampling network, Blobfish International, has announced the appointment of Amanda Grainger as its UK partnerships director as it continues to grow its UK footprint. Grainger will be responsible for managing all major client partners across Blobfish’s UK sampling and activation campaigns, while also exploring new sampling channel partnerships throughout Europe. Grainger comes to Blobfish […]

    MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director
    • Marketing

    MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director

    MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts today announced the appointment of Luke Burr as Victorian sales director, Independents as the programmatic company expands its commercial team. Burr comes to MiQ from Yahoo Inc where he was head of sales, Victoria and in the new role he will be responsible for leading MiQ’s commercial plans to grow […]

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]