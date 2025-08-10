Sorrell’s S4 Capital Reportedly In Merger Talks

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has reportedly received a number of merger approaches including from US-based private equity company One Equity Partners.

One Equity Partners has interests in firms in the healthcare, industrials, and technology sectors but also owns creative and tech agency group MSQ.

The report in Sky News said that One Equity would seek to merge S4 Capital, which owns Monks and MightyHive.

However, the report was unclear on whether a formal prooposal had been made or whether S4 Capital would remain on the London Stock Exchange if a deal were done.

“S4 Capital is also understood to have attracted recent interest from other parties, the identities of which could not be immediately established,” it added.

In March last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sir Martin had declined offers from Stagwell. New Mountain Capital, another American private equity firm, was also said at the time to have held talks about buying parts or all of S4.

The talks come at a challenging time for the market more broadly and S4 more specifically. Its share price is down nearly 60 per cent from this time last year and 35 per cent since the start of 2025.

While it still lists the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, General Motors, Meta, T-Mobile and Walmart among its clients, the tech- and digital ad-focused S4 and its various agencies find themselves at an interesting point. They don’t have the scale of a WPP (Sorrell’s former company), Publicis, Omnicom, IPG or Havas, which limits their media buying capabilities. Instead, they’re betting on a new agency model which will see them help create in-house capabilities for clients and be the ‘validators’ of platforms.

WPP has also reportedly been in talks with Accenture about an acquisition but details were scant on the nature of any deal, from a full acquisition to a selective asset sale or more limited partnership.

A spokeswoman for S4 declined to comment when approached by Sky News, while a spokesman for One Equity Partners said by email: “OEP is not commenting on this matter.”