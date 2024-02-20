Social Soup Nabs Jess Hope From EssencceMediacom

Social Soup Nabs Jess Hope From EssencceMediacom
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Social Soup has announced the appointment of Jess Hope to the newly created role of head of growth and Innovation, effective immediately.

Lead image: L-R – Sharyn Smith and Jess Hope

With over 15 years of social, creative and content marketing experience, Jess has spent her career immersed in entertainment, music, publishing and advertising. Having relocated from the UK to Australia in 2016, Jess has spent the past few years helping brands in the FMCG, tech and finance sectors to authentically collaborate with creators.

Jess was most recently head of content and partnerships at EssenceMediacom in Sydney. Her resume also includes time as marketing manager for Next Media’s frankie magazine and Communications and Content Manager at Live Nation’s Ticketmaster, here in Australia and in the UK.

At Social Soup, Jess will be responsible for overseeing client growth, ensuring it continues to deliver market-leading influencer strategies and creator campaigns that drive value among the growing creator economy.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jess to the team and look forward to making the most of her wealth of expertise in social and content. She is a great fit for our business and our clients and brings incredible knowledge and creativity,” said Social Soup founder and chief executive officer Sharyn Smith.

“As we gear up for a strong 2024 and as influence marketing becomes even more embedded in marketing plans, Jess will play a big part in making sure that Social Soup continues to lead what good influence looks like, creating world-class strategies that deliver real-world results”.

“I was instantly drawn to Social Soup’s use of data and tech to deliver effective creator marketing for brands. I’m a firm believer that by pairing those smarts with platform performance and brave creative thinking, we can elevate brand partnerships and create audience-first content across categories. Needless to say, I’m excited to get stuck in and keep learning from the absolute pros at Social Soup,” said Hope.




Social Soup

