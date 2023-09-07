Snapchat Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teenagers

Snapchat Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teenagers
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Snap has announced a new package of safeguards to further protect 13-17-year-old Snapchatters from potential online risks.

These safeguards, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, are designed to protect teens from being contacted by people they may not know in real life, provide a more age-appropriate viewing experience on the app’s content platforms and enable Snapchat to more effectively remove accounts that may be trying to market and promote age-inappropriate content through a new strike system and new detection technologies.

In addition, Snap is releasing new resources for families, including an updated parents guide at parents.snapchat.com that covers the platform’s protections for teens and tools for parents, and a new YouTube explainer series.

“Snapchat is designed to be different to other apps and safety is at the heart of what we do,” said Tony Keusgen, managing director, Australia and New Zealand, at Snap Inc.

“Our focus is on giving Aussies a fun place to communicate with real life connections and that’s why we’ve always had extra protections for teens. But we know there is no finish line when it comes to keeping our community safe. As a messaging platform for real friends, our goal is to help Snapchatters communicate with people they actually know, and to ensure that the content they view on our app is informative, fun and age-appropriate.”

The new safeguards announced today include Safer Contact which requires teen Snapchatters to be existing Snapchat friends or phone book contacts with another user before they can begin communicating. Snapchat also makes it harder for a teen to show up as a suggested friend to another user outside their friend network.

In-app warnings will start rolling out soon. The new feature sends a pop-up warning to a teen if they are contacted by someone they don’t share mutual friends with. This message will urge the teen to carefully consider if they want to be in contact with this user and not to connect with them if it isn’t someone they trust.

Stronger Friending Protections is lifting the required number of mutual friends a user needs with someone on the platform for them to become friends.

Professor Amanda Third, co-director at the Young and Resilient Research Centre at Western Sydney University said: “When talking about anything in the online space, safety is of huge importance. It’s great to see Snap’s ongoing commitment to supporting its community, particularly teens, through these new measures to offer enhanced protection for younger users. Through my work, I know the importance of education, not only for young people themselves but also for parents and other caregivers. So I’d encourage families to try to learn as much as they can about the apps and technologies that are important to their teens”.



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
574 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Snapchat

Latest News

How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress
  • Opinion

How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress

Michelle Gibbings (lead image) is a workplace expert and the award-winning author of three books. Her latest book is ‘Bad Boss: What to do if you work for one, manage one or are one’. In this guest post, Gibbings talks about our tech addictions and why they are proving detrimental to your health… If you’ve […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]

David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate
  • Opinion

David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate

David Fish (lead image) has over twenty five years’ experience leading strategy across a range of advertising and marketing roles, having pitched solutions with a combined value of several hundred million dollars to global clients. In this exclusive extract from his new book, What It Takes To Create Winning Presentations,  he offers top tips on […]

Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones
  • Campaigns

Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones

Samsung has released the official film for its Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition phone and the models’ jawlines and cheekbones alone make it worth a watch. The Korean smartphone manufacturer has long had a relationship with New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne. Known for his minimal and striped garments, Browne has lent his brand’s […]

Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity
  • Marketing

Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity

Sorbent partnered with The Edison Agency to develop its brand identity strategy, design system and portfolio architecture strategy to rejuvenate its portfolio across all products lines. The Sorbent brand needed to pivot from a commodity product to a branded experience that reflected its Australian heritage, and a unique attitude and point of view that would […]

The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two
  • Media

The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two

The iHeartPodcast Network Australia is thrilled to announce the return of the hit podcast The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong for a second season. Hosted by the charismatic Tony Armstrong, this season promises to dive even deeper into quirky sports stories you’ve never heard before. Building on the tremendous success of season one, The Pool Room with Tony […]

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
  • Marketing

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
  • Campaigns

Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
  • Marketing

Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
  • Media

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
  • Media

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
  • Media

Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]