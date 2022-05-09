Snapchat And Crypto.com Put F1 Fans In The Driver’s Seat At The Miami Circuit

Snapchat And Crypto.com Put F1 Fans In The Driver’s Seat At The Miami Circuit
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, is utilising Snap’s industry-leading Augmented Reality (AR) technology to transport fans around the world to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022 this weekend.

Leveraging the power of Snap’s AR, F1 fans will be able to experience the first-hand thrill of driving an F1 car, mimicking their heroes as they race through the streets of Miami.

Snap’s APAC head of creative strategy, Gareth Leeding, said: “A bold industry challenger, Crypto.com is a progressive advertiser who understands the power of AR in driving brand love and engagement.

“AR experiences allow the highly engaged Snapchat community to express themselves with the camera, connect with their friends and create shareable moments. The community comes to the platform for positive experiences, and we know that they are looking for brands to connect with them using AR.

“By putting F1 fans in the driving seat, this AR Lens allows our global community to experience the thrill of driving their own F1 car – transporting them to Miami, from wherever they are in the world.”

Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer of Crypto.com, said: “The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is an incredible moment, and we are thrilled to partner with Snap to bring the excitement to even more fans away from the racetrack. Bringing fans closer to the action and directly engaging a global base will make this weekend even more historic.”

