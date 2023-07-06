Snap Inc. Appoints Ogilvy As Its PR Agency Of Record

Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, has appointed Ogilvy PR as its agency of record.

The agency will provide consumer PR, corporate reputation and B2B comms support for Snap and follows a competitive pitch. We Are Different had previously held the account in Australia.

“Now more than ever, we’re seeking moments of joy with family and friends,” said Richard Brett, CEO Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health.

“We see a real opportunity to cement Snapchat’s position as the home of Gen Z in Australia and the leading visual messaging platform for Australians to have fun and find connection with those they know in real life. Through our new partnership, Ogilvy will help fuel the growth of the local Snapchat community, and share the successes that businesses of all sizes are finding on Snapchat, driving storytelling across both consumer and B2B.”

As part of its remit, the agency will also work closely with Snap’s team to create meaningful moments around technology leadership, augmented reality (AR) innovation, and platform safety.

Claire Robinson, global communications ANZ, Snap Inc. said: “We are thrilled to have appointed Ogilvy PR as our local agency. Their breadth of expertise in the consumer tech space, the strategic and creative approach in their response and the talented, seasoned team, made this a great fit for us. I’m excited by the fresh thinking Ogilvy PR will bring to our work and confident that together we will achieve our vision of driving education and affinity across a range of important audiences, and creating cut-through brand and product moments that will enable us to connect with our community, partners and stakeholders.”

The appointment is effective immediately.