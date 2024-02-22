Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB

Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



DDB Group Melbourne has today announced exciting changes to its creative team with the promotion of Becky Morriss to creative director and new hire Sarah Tonner as creative services & traffic manager.

Lead Image: Becky Morriss & Sarah Tonner

Recently celebrating her 11 years with DDB, Becky began her career as a designer, evolving into an art director. She’s seen the agency through multiple transformations, including the Group’s rapid growth over the last two years under the new leadership team.

Her recent campaigns include Jarden’s and the NGV’s ‘Creative Index’, Coles ‘Great Lengths For Quality’, ‘Great Value Hands Down’ and ‘The Longest Table’, as well as Porsche.

“Taycan Arcade’. Work that’s seen her win over a dozen gongs including Best in Show in 2023 at the Caples and AWARD Award.

“Assuming the role of Creative Director fills me with immense pride. It’s been exciting to see the creative landscape transform, particularly with more female representation across industry leadership. Being acknowledged in this capacity is truly gratifying and I’m excited to continue making world-class work and fostering our wonderful and talented creative department,” said Morriss.

In addition, Becky is a proud member of the Aunties and has taught at AWARD school for many years. She is an embodiment of the DDB policy of Talented&Nice – world class creative talent without an ego.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Becky and everything she’s achieved over the decade plus here. It is a blessing for any agency to have talent like Becky matched with her one-of-a-kind generosity of spirit. She makes us all better. This promotion, coupled with Sarah’s recent joining, only makes our creative bench of world-class talent all the stronger. Go Becky. Go Sarah,” said Psembi Kinstan, group ECD, DDB Group Melbourne.

DDB Group Melbourne has also hired experienced creative services and traffic manager Sarah Tonner, previously creative operations director across Wunderman Thompson Sydney and Melbourne. She’s heading up the ops role across the creative department, playing the pivotal role in helping to grow creativity, culture and careers of the 40+ person creative department.




Please login with linkedin to comment

DDB

Latest News

Livewire & Wildfire Sign Exclusive Global Partnership
  • Media

Livewire & Wildfire Sign Exclusive Global Partnership

Livewire, the global gaming marketing and gametech company, has signed an exclusive deal with Discord marketing specialist Wildfire to sell its inventory on the community-driven communications platform. The partnership with Wildfire, signed in early February, enables Livewire to reach Discord’s communities of superfans and target gamers where they choose to meet and engage. The deal […]

TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Sets New Record For Community Campaigns Supported In A Year

TEAM LEWIS has achieved a new milestone in philanthropic funding. It has now supported over 1,500 community causes around the world. In the past three years, the initiative has channelled millions of pounds in cash, donated time and resources. Every year, the unique scheme incentivises colleagues to donate £1,000 of company cash to a community […]

Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two
  • Campaigns

Thinkerbell Asks Travis Kelce If He Feels Like A Tooheys Or Two

NFL legend Travis Kelce has touched down in Sydney and has been welcomed to the team at Tooheys with a cheeky message via Thinkerbell. The NFL player made global headlines this month as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Many Aussies’ social feeds have since filled up […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE
  • Advertising

Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE

Kargo, a leading provider of full-funnel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop, and TV screens, is excited to announce the launch of CORE (Create Once, Run Everywhere) in APAC. CORE is built on creative science and empowers advertisers to easily use their creative assets across screens for seamless campaign performance at scale. A combination of creativity […]

Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship
  • Media

Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship

Supercars Media and Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of complex live creative production and media services, today confirmed the broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship across Australia and multiple international territories. This year, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will travel more than 40,000 kilometres to deliver […]