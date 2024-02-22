Slew Of New Hires & Promotions At DDB
DDB Group Melbourne has today announced exciting changes to its creative team with the promotion of Becky Morriss to creative director and new hire Sarah Tonner as creative services & traffic manager.
Lead Image: Becky Morriss & Sarah Tonner
Recently celebrating her 11 years with DDB, Becky began her career as a designer, evolving into an art director. She’s seen the agency through multiple transformations, including the Group’s rapid growth over the last two years under the new leadership team.
Her recent campaigns include Jarden’s and the NGV’s ‘Creative Index’, Coles ‘Great Lengths For Quality’, ‘Great Value Hands Down’ and ‘The Longest Table’, as well as Porsche.
“Taycan Arcade’. Work that’s seen her win over a dozen gongs including Best in Show in 2023 at the Caples and AWARD Award.
“Assuming the role of Creative Director fills me with immense pride. It’s been exciting to see the creative landscape transform, particularly with more female representation across industry leadership. Being acknowledged in this capacity is truly gratifying and I’m excited to continue making world-class work and fostering our wonderful and talented creative department,” said Morriss.
In addition, Becky is a proud member of the Aunties and has taught at AWARD school for many years. She is an embodiment of the DDB policy of Talented&Nice – world class creative talent without an ego.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Becky and everything she’s achieved over the decade plus here. It is a blessing for any agency to have talent like Becky matched with her one-of-a-kind generosity of spirit. She makes us all better. This promotion, coupled with Sarah’s recent joining, only makes our creative bench of world-class talent all the stronger. Go Becky. Go Sarah,” said Psembi Kinstan, group ECD, DDB Group Melbourne.
DDB Group Melbourne has also hired experienced creative services and traffic manager Sarah Tonner, previously creative operations director across Wunderman Thompson Sydney and Melbourne. She’s heading up the ops role across the creative department, playing the pivotal role in helping to grow creativity, culture and careers of the 40+ person creative department.
