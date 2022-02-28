Sheldon Riley Snags The Camp Crown & Will Now Represent Australia At Eurovision
Sheldon Riley has been crowned the winner of Eurovision Australia and yes that means he will now be representing Australia at Eurovision! Get your glitter guns ready!
If there’s one thing the world needs right now it’s Eurovision, it’s camp, it’s fun and it is often filled with utter nonsense and absolute fabulousness.
So, it’s lovely news that Riley the 22-year-old avant-garde performance artist took to the stage to perform his song Not The Same alongside some of Australia’s biggest names in music.
Of course, his win does mean that we won’t be seeing Paulini in another gold dress representing Australia.
The scores of the viewing public and jury were combined for the official results. After winning over the Australian public with 50 points and a jury of industry experts with 50 points, an impressive 100 points overall, Sheldon Riley has been selected to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Turin, Italy, and broadcast live and exclusive on SBS in May 2022.
In a nail-biting finish, Perth’s metal quintet Voyager took out second place with 97 points overall leading the public vote with their song Dreamer, while Jaguar Jonze came in third place with Little Fires with 91 points overall.
Sheldon Riley said: “I’m speechless, this is everything I have worked for and dreamed of since I can remember. I am so incredibly honoured to represent Australia on the biggest stage in the world. I have said this a few times throughout this Aus Decides experience people will choose differently when given the chance to see it.
“Thank you for giving me my chance to prove that,”
SBS Head of Entertainment Emily Griggs said: “Eurovision – Australia Decides 2022 had a wonderful sense of camaraderie among the artists but onstage, the competition was fierce. With such an impressive line-up there was no clear winner which was exciting.
“I am thrilled that Sheldon Riley will be heading to Turino in May. His performance was mesmerising and his passion for Eurovision is undeniable. I can’t wait to see Sheldon continue on the road to Italy.”
Creative Director of Eurovision, Australia Decides and Director of Blink TV Paul Clarke, said: “Sheldon has worked so hard to create this song and staging, and he will shine as the original artist he is on the biggest musical stage of all.”
