Seven House Lets You Experience Home And Away Via VR Technology

The Seven Network has opened the doors to Seven House during South by Southwest Sydney 2023 and is giving badge holders a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in some of Seven’s most popular shows.

Wearing a sophisticated HTC VIVE VR headset, SXSW Sydney® visitors will be transported into a 360° experience of Home and Away as well as SAS Australia.

The high-definition virtual encounter will take users to the heart of the action, where they will feel the excitement and thrill of being in the centre of filming, while their senses are pushed to the next level.

Seven Network director – digital marketing and innovation, Lucio Ribeiro, said: “At Seven House, we’re showcasing the future of entertainment, game-changing innovation and how Seven are doing things differently exploring the future of screens content consumption.

“HTC VIVE’s state-of-the-art headsets will deliver a truly unique viewing experience, transporting people onto the sundrenched set of Home and Away’s Summer Bay, where they will come face-to-face with much-loved characters including Alf [Ray Meagher], or whisked onto the SAS Australia course to pass selection alongside Chief Instructor Ant Middleton. It’s a massive experience not to be missed.”

HTC VIVE head of sales ANZ, Ian Walls, said: “We’re excited to partner with the Seven Network to bring audiences a new way to experience their favourite programs while showcasing the incredible power of the HTC VIVE XR Elite headset.

“If you’re down at SXSW Sydney this week, head over to the Seven House and experience the exhilarating, high-definition future of entertainment. Our state-of-the-art technology takes audiences into the heart of the action like never before, bringing Seven’s hit shows to life in an immersive and unforgettable way.”

Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney® precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park at Darling Harbour, Seven House is hosting a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content.

Until Friday 20 October, the Seven House invites advertisers, agencies, brands and technologists to experience in new ways the huge cultural moments that grip the nation on Seven, discuss game-changing innovation and explore ideas that challenge perspectives.

For the full schedule of events at Seven House available to SXSW Sydney badge holders, visit www.inside7.com.au/seven-house.