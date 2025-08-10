Seattle Seahawks Partners With The Betoota Advocate Creators To Lead Social Media Strategy In ANZ

The Seattle Seahawks have launched their first business partnership in Australia and New Zealand to support the NFL team’s international growth efforts.

The Seahawks have partnered with Leverage, founded by the creators of The Betoota Advocate, to develop and manage the social media strategy for the team in Australia and New Zealand. Under the partnership, Leverage will work to enhance the team’s brand awareness and social engagement, create localised content, and provide live event coverage.

Leverage is a new full-service media agency that lets organisations, movements and brands deliver their messages to the right audiences in an authentic and meaningful way.

“Leverage is thrilled to be joining the 12’s to help the Seahawks build an authentic cultural connection with Australians and New Zealanders”, said Leverage’s founder, Antony Stockdale.

“Working with senior digital media industry executive David Ray, Leverage is proud to partner with the Seattle Seahawks in their expansion plans across Australia and New Zealand”.

The Seahawks have a strong international fan base and have amplified their global brand presence through their “12s Everywhere” fan engagement program.

The Seahawks were previously granted marketing rights in Canada in 2021, followed by Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2024, and Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

In the past year, the team has formed new international partnerships with companies including Infront, Condor Airlines, BDA Inc., and the European League of Football’s Rhein Fire. In 2024, the team also introduced an international mascot, Bam, to engage directly with fans outside North America.

The NFL’s Global Markets Program awards clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development. The league announced in May 2025 that all 32 clubs are now participating in the program across 21 global markets.