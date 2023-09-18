Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data

Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem.

The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.”

“The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access to concise and reliable measurement. We need to have a full understanding of the problems created by the digital advertising supply chain in order to identify the most impactful opportunities for reduction,” said Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder, Scope3.

“By putting insights into the hands of everyone, there’s no excuse for inaction. Only through this kind of collaborative effort can we drive systemic change to rebuild toward a more ethical, responsible, and sustainable internet.”

Now, agency folk can explore carbon emissions metrics for millions of digital media properties, including inventory across web domains, mobile apps, and connected TV devices with a simple search. In the Scope3 platform, users can:

Access digital media property reports featuring emissions metrics by channel and region

Track carbon emissions changes over time across online media properties

Explore detailed supply path maps for digital properties and companies within the media value chain

Create customised lists to monitor emissions on specific digital media properties

View comparative ranking metrics across the industry and/or peer sets

The data visualised in the platform is powered by the Scope3 emissions model, which provides the most granular and accurate measurement of emissions in digital advertising. Built using Scope3’s open-source methodology, the model also sits at the core of every one of its emissions reduction solutions and research insights papers.

Engineered to account for the highly complex and interconnected digital ad ecosystem, the Scope3 platform centralises sustainability data, and visualises the millions of metric tons of carbon output emitted into the earth’s atmosphere every year from digital advertising. It also exposes opportunities that exist to decrease industry’s impact on the climate crisis by employing the same dataset to measure emissions and drive industry-wide decarbonisation