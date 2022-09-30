SBS’s The Cultural Atlas Expands To Include Religion

The Cultural Atlas has announced it has expanded its online directory offering to include detailed profiles of eight of Australia’s most observed religions.

The update sees profiles on Roman Catholic Christianity, Protestant Christianity, Eastern Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Theravāda Buddhism and Mahāyāna Buddhism added to the popular online resource.

The Cultural Atlas was developed by SBS in partnership with the digital platform Included as part of the SBS Inclusion Program and has become one of SBS’s most visited websites, receiving over 4.5 million unique visitors each year.

It is designed for government, educational, business and community groups providing them with comprehensive information on the cultural background of Australia’s many diverse communities.

Leon Coningham, SBS’s head of distribution, said: “The Cultural Atlas has become the go-to source of information for a large range of organisations seeking to better understand Australia’s increasing diversity among communities.

“It is fantastic to see these religion profiles being added to the Atlas, which already explores more than 70 cultures,”

Luke Latimer, MD of Incluude, said: “The aim of The Cultural Atlas is to improve social cohesion and promote inclusion in an increasingly culturally diverse society through creating better understanding,”

The new religion profiles provide detailed and reliable information, including key figures, historical and geographical details as well as the doctrines, philosophies, social structure/institutions and rituals/practises for each religion.