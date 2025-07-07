Sandbox Media Snags Pirtek Media Account, Launches New Campaign Via Rick Barry

Sandbox Media has won the Pirtek media account and has hit the ground running with the launch of the bold new campaign: ‘Drama Resistant Since 1980’, created by creative agency Rick Barry.

The campaign, celebrating Pirtek’s resilience and heritage, is rolling out across an integrated media mix including Triple M, SEN, BVOD, and YouTube, all tailored to reach the brand’s core audience.

Paul Brennan, MD at Sandbox Media, said: “Working with the Pirtek team alongside Hugh and the team at Rick Barry on a brand with such an amazing heritage has been a real pleasure. Seeing the scale of the Pirtek operation and the work they do across so many critical industries in Australia is genuinely mind-blowing. We thoroughly enjoyed working on the strategy and activation of the media and bringing the ‘Drama Resistant’ theme to life.”

Mark Devitt, CEO at Pirtek, commented: “Pirtek has always been about getting the job done – no drama, no fuss – and this campaign captures that DNA perfectly. We’re excited to partner with Sandbox and Rick Barry to bring this message to life across Australia.”

Rick Barry founder & CSO Hugh Munro said: “Pirtek is one of those rare brands that already lives and breathes its message — we just had to tap into it and amplify it. ‘Drama Resistant’ is a rallying cry for tradies, miners, farmers, & indusrty who rely on Pirtek every day.”

Luke Sullivan, CEO at Sandbox Media, added: “The Pirtek win has been a fantastic addition to our portfolio and a brilliant brand to welcome into the agency. Partnering with iconic Australian brands like Pirtek, alongside the organic growth we’re seeing across our broader client base, has been a key driver of our evolution over the last few years. It’s allowed us to promote from within, hire new talent, and expand our office footprint with new meeting and breakout spaces.”

“We understand that marketers today are facing increased pressure, often with leaner internal teams and more complex data to interpret. Clients are looking for partners who can manage the full funnel while also simplifying insights for stakeholders. That’s exactly where we come in — with the right people and the right technology to support our clients every step of the way.”