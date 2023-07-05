Rumours Swirl That Dr Chris Brown And Ricki-Lee Coulter Are Contenders To Host Dancing With The Stars 

Reports have emerged that Dr Chris Brown, who recently signed a contract with Seven, is one of the ‘hot contenders’ to host Seven’s Dancing With The Stars.

Reports from Women’s Day (reported by the DailyMail), have alleged that Brown and singer Ricki-Lee Coulter are the likely new hosts for the Seven’s hit celebrity dancing show. 

Sonia Kruger, who currently hosts the dancing show, is said to be “rattled” by the rumours. 

Rumoured host Ricki-Lee

Kruger, one of Seven’s most popular presenters, was recently nominated for the prestigious TV Week Gold Logie Award for the second consecutive year.

As well as Dancing With The Stars, she hosts The Voice and Big Brother. The same reports say that Kruger wil be looking for a raise if she wins the award. 

“If Sonia wins the Gold, Seven will be looking to reward her with some sort of incentive. It could be as much as six figures,” an insider told New Idea magazine.

Sonia Kruger

Earlier this year, it was revealed that popular TV presenter Chris Brown had left Network 10 to re-join Seven in July. The star began his career at Seven two decades ago when he appeared on Harry’s Practice. Seven recently revealed two of the shows that Brown has been working on. 

Since Brown joined Seven there have been rumours that him and Kruger would one day present together, however the source said this is dependent on pay.

“Sonia will want to be there with Chris when the time comes, but bosses will have to pay up”.

