Roy Morgan: 57% Of Aussies Think AI Creates More Problems Than It Solves (20% Think It’ll Lead To Human Extinction!)

Levine said: “Australians are excited about the benefits that AI technology can bring to everyday life, but on the balance, the majority of us feel the potential for job losses, misuse, and inaccuracy outweigh these benefits.

“Australians feel there is a clear need for regulation in the AI space, to ensure that these risks can be adequately managed.

“Surprisingly, one in five (20%) of us are so concerned about the rise of AI, that we think there is a real risk of the extinction of the human race at the hands of AI in the next two decades.”

Nik Samoylov, coordinator of the Campaign for AI Safety, says that the poll shows widespread community apprehension about AI, especially when it comes to job security.

Samoylov said: “Most Australians are pessimistic about artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to job security and opportunities for misuse.

“The poll suggests that people want government regulation to deal with these issues, including unknown consequences and new problems that AI will create.

“One in five Australians anticipates the risk of human extinction from AI in the next twenty years. The Australian government does not have time to delay AI regulation, nor to delay banning the development of dangerous AI that can be misused or cause grave accidents.”