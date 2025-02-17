Campaigns

RotoruaNZ Invites Couples To Go On A ‘Robe Trip’, By Jnr.

In their first major above-the-line campaign under the ‘Reset in Rotorua’ brand platform, RotoruaNZ has launched a ‘Robe Trip’ campaign, encouraging couples who are feeling tired and stressed to robe up and reset in the relaxation capital of Aotearoa.

The campaign, developed by independent Trans-Tasman creative agency jnr., is designed to change the region’s perceptions, by positioning Rotorua as a luxurious and rejuvenating getaway destination for couples, helping to drive domestic visitation numbers to the region.

The fully-integrated campaign includes a hilarious welcome video, starring Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, and her not-so-official security detail ‘Barry’, who encourage couples to get in the car and go on a ‘Robe Trip’ to Rotorua.

The campaign will run across TV, outdoor, press, radio, digital, social, influencer, partnerships, PR and activation.

RotoruaNZ CEO Andrew Wilson said: “Rotorua has long been known for its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural experiences, but this campaign showcases another side of our region—one that is all about relaxation and rejuvenation.

“The ‘Robe Trip’ campaign invites couples to rediscover Rotorua as the ultimate destination to unwind, reconnect, and reset. We are committed to growing visitation and positioning Rotorua as a premium wellness getaway, and this campaign is an exciting step toward that goal.”

Marisa Balle, head of marketing and communications, RotoruaNZ added: “The ‘Robe Trip’ campaign is a fresh and playful way to change perceptions about Rotorua. We’ve partnered with jnr. to craft a campaign that not only highlights the incredible spa and wellness experiences Rotorua has to offer, but also encourages couples to embrace the luxury of slowing down. We’re excited to see visitors robe up and experience Rotorua in a whole new way.”

Jnr. co-founder John Marshall, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Maniapoto said: “The ‘Robe Trip’ campaign positions Rotorua a premium and luxurious place to wine, dine and unwind. Let’s be honest, it’s hard to have a bad time in a fluffy white bathrobe whilst enjoying a plush long weekend with your partner.”

The campaign goes live this week.

Credits
Client: RotoruaNZ
Creative Agency: jnr.
Media Strategy and Buying: jnr. and RotoruaNZ
Production: Clockwork Films Director: Steven Saussey Photography: Sophie Miya-Smith

