Rising Festival Partners With News Corp To Revive mX Newspaper

Melbourne’s premier festival of new music, art and performance, RISING, has partnered with News Corp to revive the mX newspaper for two exclusive festival editions.

The collaboration brings back the iconic mX newspaper, featuring a remastered masthead and packed with festival highlights and engaging content tailored for Melbourne’s commuter population.

Special mX RISING editions will be distributed to 60,000 city workers at key train stations in Melbourne’s CBD.

Guest editor, acclaimed writer and podcaster Brodie Lancaster, curated the special editions with features, including insights on Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def) by journalist Mahmood Fazal, and reflections on Counting and Cracking by Shankari Chandran.

RISING artistic directors and co-CEO’s Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek stated: “We were looking for a high-impact activation to mark the festival’s opening and introduce RISING to new audiences.

“Collaborating with News Corp to revive mX aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate Melbourne’s identity and ensure art remains accessible to all.”