Richie Hall Appointed As Man Of Many Video Producer

Australia’s Largest Men’s Lifestyle publication, Man of Many, has strengthened its video offering and creative production studio, Man of Many Media, with the appointment of multidisciplinary filmmaker Richie Hall (pictured) as video producer.

With 8 years of filmmaking experience across all stages of production, Hall brings a multifaceted skill set covering directing, producing, editing, cinematography and screenwriting.

Since graduating from UTS with a BA Comms: Media Arts and Production, Hall has shot for leading fashion brands, produced TVCs and directed festival screened shorts.

On his appointment, Hall said: “I was only going to make the move from freelancing if the perfect in-house opportunity arose. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with the Man of Many team and start creating. The opportunity to produce original content for their premium clients is very appealing and I’m very excited to aid in the expansion of their in-house video studio.”

Since launching in 2012, Man of Many has continued the growth of its original content production arm delivering full-scale native content campaigns entirely in-house. The digital publisher has shot and produced integrated video and photography campaigns for the likes of IWC, Longines, Tommy Hilfiger, Moncler and Ben Sherman. Man of Many’s The Balvenie Makers campaign was also recently nominated for Best Publisher-Led Advertising Campaign.

The new video producer appointment caps off an impressive period for Man of Many, being nominated for 8 Mumbrella Publish Awards in 2022 including, Publishing Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Website of the Year, Consumer Publication of the Year and Salesperson/Team of the Year.

It’s also been recognised as one of the fastest-growing media companies in Australia in The Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific List for 2022 and AFR’s Fast 100 List in 2021.

Man of Many co-founder, Scott Purcell said: “We’re extremely excited to have Richie join our team. His experience in storytelling and filmmaking make him a valuable asset to grow our video capabilities. He will be driving production across both editorial and branded content as well as spearheading our expansion into audio and podcasting. We’re really excited to be producing more premium content for both our audience and the clients we work with.”

The appointment coincides with the release of Man of Many’s 2022 Hype Reel and the digital media brand recently being appointed as a publisher member of the Australian Press Council.