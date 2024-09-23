AdvertisingNewsletter

Refinery89 Revamps Publisher Dashboard

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Refinery89 has debuted a new version of its Publisher Dashboard, a user-centric ad management tool based on publisher’s feedback that allows users to review their websites’ most valuable insights anytime.

The revamped Dashboard is part of Refinery89’s website monetisation solutions “Single Tag” and “Monetize SDK”. The publishers with these technologies installed now have full access to the upgraded features.

The improved new features let the users check their website’s key insights at first glance, like their revenue, top countries, RPM, CRM, monetisable pages, impressions, and viewability. Additionally, it helps publishers record their invoice history and send tickets for technical support in seconds.

The new Dashboard also grants users the opportunity to evaluate the status of their ads.txt and MCM progress of all their websites at the same time. It will notify publishers if everything is up-to-date or if there are any errors and what they can do to solve them.

Refinery89 offers publishers the option to use the company’s hosted ads.txt file to avoid errors. By doing this, users will be sure the latest updates from Refinery89’s database are always live in their ads.txt file. This way the publishers can manage all their personal ads.txt entries through the dashboard and no longer have to manually update the file.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

