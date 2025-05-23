Reddit Expands Shopping Tools With Full Launch Of Dynamic Product Ads & Smartly Integration

Reddit has officially launched its Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) offering out of beta, giving brands new ways to convert high-intent shoppers by delivering relevant products in the right contexts.

The move capitalises on Reddit’s unique strength as a trusted source of product advice, where 40 per cent of posts are commercial in nature and more than half of online conversations about purchasing decisions take place.

The Dynamic Product Ads tool automatically pulls from a brand’s catalog to create real-time personalised ads, targeting users based on community activity and off-platform behaviours. Advertisers saw 2x higher ROAS when pairing DPA with standard conversions campaigns in Q1 2025, with average ROAS up 94 per cent year-on-year. Brands like The Home Depot and Castlery are already seeing significant performance gains, with The Home Depot reporting a nearly 400 per cent boost in incremental ROAS.

To make Reddit even easier to buy across channels, the platform has also announced a new integration with ad automation platform Smartly. This allows marketers to plan, personalise, and measure Reddit campaigns alongside other channels within one system—helping turn Reddit’s high-trust conversations into high-performing media.

“At a time when nearly 50% of Americans struggle to determine what reviews and sources to trust online,9 Reddit stands out as a platform where 4-in-5 social media users rely on conversations to make confident decisions about products,”10 said Jim Squires, EVP of Business Marketing & Growth at Reddit.

“Reddit’s Dynamic Product Ads allow brands to serve ads showing the right product to the right person in the right context—making every placement more relevant, contextual, and effective for shoppers on our platform.”