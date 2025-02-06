Rebel Unites All Codes In ‘Football Is Everything’ Campaign Via The General Store

Inspired by rebel’s commitment to championing all codes of football, creative agency The General Store has launched a dynamic, new film and wider campaign celebrating the many, diverse and personal meanings of football, no matter which code you play.

In the hero film, a young girl’s innocent question “What does football mean?” sparks a playful dialogue between Australia’s biggest sporting stars across Aussie Rules, Rugby League, Rugby Union, and Soccer.

Each of the athletes, including Isaac Heeney, Zac Lomax, Joseph Sua’ali’i, Ellie Carpenter and Mary Fowler, respond with their respective code, before delving deeper into universal meanings that connect all football fans – community, family, tradition, and passion. The film culminates in a moment of unity as the young girl reveals that “Football is Everything” – a truth that resonates across all codes.

“Football holds a special place in Australian culture – no matter what footy you choose. By bringing together the biggest stars from all codes in one campaign, we’re celebrating the many meanings of football while showcasing rebel as its true home,” said Marcus Tesoriero, chief creative officer at The General Store.

“Football means different things to different people across Australia. For some, it’s AFL on a Saturday afternoon, for others it’s a State of Origin match, or the Matildas inspiring a nation. But dig deeper, and you’ll find football represents so much more – it’s about belonging, passion, and connection,” said Sophie Lander, managing director at The General Store.

The integrated campaign spans digital, social media, and in-store activations, complemented by retail promotions across rebel’s national store network. The work extends across rebel’s shop front windows and in-store visual merchandising, creating an immersive experience that reinforces rebel’s position as the Home of Football.

“The General Store have created something that perfectly captures the spirit of football in Australia while reinforcing rebel’s commitment to all codes of the game,” said Adds Rosemary Martin, GM of eCommerce & Marketing at rebel.

Credits

Client: rebel

General Manager of E-commerce and Marketing: Rosemary Martin Head of Marketing: Brock Coleman

Business Marketing Manager – Performance Sports: Paul Munce Marketing Specialist – Performance Sports: Aaron Hutchinson

Creative agency: The General Store Partner and CEO: Matt Newell

Partner: Danny Lattouf

Managing Director: Sophie Lander Strategy Director: Andrew Kohn

Chief Creative Officer: Marcus Tesoriero Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching Design Lead: Luke Mathers

Account Director: Pat De Silva

Production: Chisel Director: Emily Mays