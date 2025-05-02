R/GA Rolls Out AI ‘Search Optimization Platform’

As AI-powered search reshape how consumers discover brands, creative innovation company R/GA has introduced its own proprietary AI ‘Search Optimization (ASO) platform.’

The platform is the first in a series of tools to be developed and launched under R/GA’s AI products practice, following investment into product development from the agency’s new $50M Innovation Fund. R/GA’s AI ‘Search Optimization Platform’ provides brands with real-time search health checks and deep visibility into how they appear, or don’t, across AI-driven search experiences, ensuring they remain competitive in this new era of discovery.

As consumers rapidly adopt AI platforms over traditional search engines, early insights from sector-wide health checks show that while some industries are adapting well to AI search, others are struggling with low visibility. Brands without a clear AI search strategy risk losing relevance in a landscape where search engines are shifting from traditional keyword-based results to direct, AI-generated dialogue-based recommendations.

With the shift to AI-generated search being one of the biggest disruptions to brand visibility in years, without the right tools, brands risk losing relevance. R/GA’s platform helps brands understand and influence AI search results, providing the insights needed to show up in AI-driven discovery experiences, while empowering them to track, measure, and optimise their AI presence.

“As part of our Innovation Fund, we’re investing in creating new products and solutions for our global clients that address emerging needs. The R/GA AI ‘Search Optimization Platform’ is the first in a suite of AI tools we are developing to accelerate value creation for our clients”, said Nick Coronges, global CTO at R/GA.

“With this product, we can provide instant insights and ongoing services in a fraction of the time, with the technology itself powered by AI-enabled analytics agents and Large Language Models (LLMs) under the hood.”

With AI platforms like Google Gemini, Open AI, Perplexity,Claude and Deepseek delivering instant answers instead of keyword-based search listings, brands face the growing challenge of retooling their SEO and content strategy to account for these LLM-based search tools.. Over 34 per cent of Google queries now include AI-generated overviews, and traditional SEO tools are failing to keep up—leaving brands in the dark about their AI search performance.

Consumers are already adapting to this shift. Gartner has projected that by 2026, traditional search engine volume will decline by 25 per cent, with search marketing losing market share to AI search platforms. These changing search behaviours mean that brands must rethink their

visibility strategies.

Research from Bain shows that 80 per cent of consumers now rely on “zero-click” results for at least 40 per cent of their searches, further reinforcing the need for brands to optimise their presence in AI-driven search ecosystems.

“R/GA’s AI ‘Search Optimization Platform’ provides us with actionable insights as we partner with brands to optimize and refine their visibility across emerging AI search tools,” said Marc Williamson, director of marketing sciences. “We now have continuous monitoring across sectors, brand-specific benchmarking, and can detect changes in real-time.”

R/GA’s AI ‘Search Optimization Platform’ gives brands a critical advantage to win back visibility with: