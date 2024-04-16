QMS Secures Toyota, Stan, Allianz and Patties Food As Paris 2024 Launch Partners

The digital outdoor media company, which launches it Paris 2024 network today, says it will bring Olympic and Paralympic content to 80 per cent of Australian adults.

Lead image: A QMS City of Sydney digital billboard on Pitt Street, Sydney.

QMS secured the rights as the official outdoor partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams. The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network will run from this week until the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September.

During the games, it will broadcast dynamic content in real time, including a countdown to the Games, breaking news, medal-winning moments, medal tallies, world records, team profiles and other significant moments from the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ninety-five percent of the QMS network is digital, comprising premium, national digital large format billboards, the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network and Gold Coast street furniture assets and more.

The outdoor company claims it reaches 80 per cent of Australians aged 18 and older.

With 100 days to go until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, QMS chief executive John O’Neill said: “Our DOOH network is a powerful platform for brands to broadcast, connect and activate their Olympic and Paralympic campaigns, tapping into the immediacy and influence of DOOH and its real-time connection with people where they live, work and play.

“Both the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 are a unique opportunity to leverage the influence of the DOOH medium, delivering large and diverse audiences at scale and extending reach in a completely brand-safe environment that is proven to make brands famous.

“And when Australian athletes are winning gold in Paris, our network will be delivering gold-standard audiences for our partners as millions of Australians make their morning commute.”

Allianz’s GM of consumer strategy and marketing, Laura Halbert, added: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games provide an opportunity for the world to come together through the uniting power of sport. Our partnership with QMS marks one of the first steps in a significant change in the brand’s positioning and we can’t wait to show Aussies our direction.”