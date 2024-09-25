QMS Paris Network Reaches 11.5 Million Australians

116 medals, including 36 gold, and countless stories of triumph and performance, the Paris Olympic and Paralympics Games have become part of Australian sporting – and out-of-home (OOH) – history.

Leading digital outdoor media company QMS’ ground-breaking Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network reached more than 11.5 million Australians*, marking a new age in the capabilities of digital out-of-home (DOOH) to deliver dynamic content with immediacy, accuracy and scale.

The in-games period on the network ran from the start of the first Olympic Games week on 27 July and culminated with the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 9 September.

The network spanned premium national digital large format billboards, the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network and Gold Coast street furniture assets to deliver an Australian-first, 100% DOOH Olympic and Paralympic Games experience.

The QMS Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network partnered with some of Australia’s leading brands, including Allianz, Toyota Australia, Woolworths, Stan, Patties Food Group and Bupa.

QMS dynamically served an extraordinary 81,478 pieces of content creative during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a feat never seen before in the local OOH industry.

With 95% of QMS’ inventory being digital, the network showcased dynamic Games content in real time as Australians moved about their day, including a countdown to the Games, team announcements, breaking news, medal-winning moments, medal tallies, world records, and other significant and exciting moments from the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network helped deliver big reach and impact that drove positive brand sentiment. With the digital capabilities that QMS’ network offered, we were able to place our brand next to the latest news, medal moments, medal tally updates as well as remind Australians of what to watch to ensure they didn’t miss the big moments across the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Allianz chief general manager, consumer, Shez Ford.

“From a high performance perspective these were a record-breaking Games – Australia’s most successful away Team ever. Most importantly, Australians were also connected with our athletes beyond the medal tally and their incredible stories. Our thanks to QMS for the exceptional role they played in cementing that enduring connection,” said Australian Olympic Committee CEO, Matt Carroll.

“We were thrilled to work with QMS to bring the powerful stories and imagery of our Paralympic athletes to new audiences. QMS’ Digital Screen Network was the perfect conduit between events in Paris and millions of Australians as they went about their daily lives. The ways people interrelate with big events such as the Paralympic Games continues to develop and QMS is a frontrunner in this media evolution,” said Paralympics Australia interim CEO, Cameron Murray.

“QMS was honoured to be the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic Team and Paralympics Australia Team for Paris 2024, and honoured to play our part in bringing all the news and big moments home to the entire country,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“The reach and impact of our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network was remarkable. It proved itself as a powerful platform for our partners to broadcast, connect and activate their Olympic and Paralympic campaigns, tapping into the immediacy and influence of DOOH and its real time connection with people where they live, work and play”.

“We clearly demonstrated how a world-class, DOOH network can deliver unparalleled immediacy and impact. What we have been able to deliver and showcase to the world is simply out of the ordinary and sets the benchmark of what is possible with DOOH as a major media channel. Thank you to our brand partners Allianz, Woolworths, Stan, Toyota Australia, Patties Food Group and Bupa for their support and engagement,” he said.