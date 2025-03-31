QMS’ Olympic DOOH Network Goes For Gold With 30% Sales Uplift For Partners

QMS has unveiled the powerful impact of its 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games digital out-of-home (DOOH) Games Network, which reached over 11.5 million Australians and delivered up to 30 per cent sales uplift for partners like Four’N Twenty.

Working with research company Kantar, QMS found that the Games Network drove significant brand lifts among exposed audiences, including sponsorship awareness (+8.5 points), affinity (+5.9 points), brand difference (+7.6 points), consideration (+7.6 points), and desired brand perceptions (+6.7 points) when compared to those who were not exposed.

Studies by neuroscience research company Neuro-Insight also found that the Games Network had a clear impact on consumers, delivering 22 per cent greater long-term memory encoding (LTME) compared to non-Paris campaigns. Additionally, partners benefited from being adjacent Paris dynamic content, achieving 24 per cent greater LTME for their brand ads, highlighting the power of the network in driving real impact.

QMS’ Games Network reached more than 11.5 million Australians and harnessed the advanced digital capabilities of out of home (OOH) to deliver real-time breaking news, medal moments, and medal tally updates with immediacy, accuracy and scale for official Olympic and Paralympic partners including Allianz, Toyota Australia, Woolworths, Stan, Patties Food Group and Bupa.

A remarkable 81,478 pieces of dynamic content was served across the six weeks of activity, a feat never seen before in the local OOH industry as the network shared the excitement of the Games to every corner of Australia.

“By pushing the boundaries of DOOH with the Games Network, we have proved its multi-dimensional power as a major media channel, setting a new global standard for real-time, audience-driven engagement,” said QMS chief strategy officer, Christian Zavecz.

“Beyond our own dynamic content, our partners fully embraced the real-time creative opportunities of DOOH to further connect with audiences. Working closely with each client and their creative agencies, we collaborated with our partners to evolve their messaging to capitalise on this heightened moment and align with key events throughout the Games.

“And the results of the network speak for themselves. Kantar’s research showed strong lifts in key brand KPIs crucial for brands in driving a competitive edge, while the Neuro-Insight studies clearly demonstrate the power of our Games Network and dynamic content in driving impact,” he said.

An example of this impact was Patties Food Group, which used OOH to anchor its “Being a fan is hungry work” campaign for Four’N Twenty pies and cement its status as the official fan food of the Olympics.

“As the official pie of the Australian Olympic Team, our ‘Being a fan is hungry work’ campaign for Four’N Twenty celebrated those who put sport first no matter what – even when Australians were competing in France at 3.00am!” said Patties Food Group chief marketing and growth officer, Anand Surujpal.

“Using QMS’ Paris network, we were able to leverage the time zone difference with Paris to create new product consumption moments via tactical and contextually relevant daily DOOH ads that tapped into Team Australia fandom.

“The Games Network helped deliver not only tremendous reach but the impact that we wanted to deliver to ensure Four’N Twenty were synonymous with our Olympic team. The fully digital network that QMS created allowed us to extend what we were doing online and instore, and place the brand in and around key moments including the latest news, medal moments, medal tally updates as Australians went about their day.

“We knew we had something really strong when the campaign went live. We had lifts of up to 30 per cent in unit sales from our largest and strongest brand. To see the campaign conversion into business results was really pleasing, but to then also see in post campaign tracking we also retained the new consumers and maintained the market share growth demonstrates the power in anchoring our brand activity in out of home,” he said.

“The impressive results achieved by Four’ N Twenty and our other partners prove just how much of a game changer DOOH can be when its full capabilities are unlocked and embraced. The powerful combination of data, research, technology and creative working together to deliver these outstanding outcomes should be a positive challenge to advertisers to rethink how they use the channel when audience connection, influence and action is required,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“Being QMS’ effectiveness partner for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, we witnessed the remarkable impact achieved across the full funnel through contextually relevant, dynamic content.​ This extraordinary level of success not only underscores the effectiveness of the campaigns for QMS brand partners but also emphasises the immense power of dynamic OOH to capture attention, significantly enhance engagement and drive connection,” said Kantar head of media, Sharon Hilton.