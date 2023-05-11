Qantas & The Monkeys Unveil Right Tearjerker In Latest Rendition Of It “Feels Like Home”

Qantas and The Monkeys have released the latest rendition of its “Feels Like Home” campaign – called “Feels Like Home. Again” – featuring a real-life reunion between an Aussie mum and her overseas-based son after four years apart.

The mum-of-four had been separated from her Japan-based son during COVID. The heartwarming moment of the mum and son finally getting a hug at her 60th birthday party in country Victoria was filmed in real time, and the reactions are real.

Timed with Mother’s Day, the 60-second ad will launch on 14 May across TV, cinema, video and outdoor channels, running until the end of June.

The ad was developed by Qantas in partnership with creative agency The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

Qantas’ Feels Like Home campaign is known for featuring real Australians and real employees. The story is told against the musical backdrop of Randy Newman’s “Feels Like Home”, sung by Australian singer Martha Marlow.

Qantas first launched the Feels Like Home series in 2014 highlighting stories of how the national carrier brings people together. Marlow first sung Feels Like Home for the campaign in 2014 and is back again for this rendition.