Pureprofile Names Michelle Mowle As Global Head Of Talent & Culture

Global data and insights company, Pureprofile has announced the appointment of Michelle Mowle (main photo) as its new global head of talent and culture.

As a former head of HR and Talent at Supercars, MediaCom and Navitas, Mowle brings more than two decades of experience in human resources to the organisation and will support Pureprofile as they continue to grow in size and global footprint.

Mowle founded Prism HR Consulting in 2018, and excels at simplifying the complex and helping companies build strong HR foundations that lead to better employee experience, organisational transformation and global business expansion. She also specialises in employee relations, employee engagement, and performance and development.

Her experience spans a variety of sectors including sport, travel, pharmaceuticals, marketing and advertising, hospitality and education.

As part of her role, Mowle will be instrumental in helping to execute Pureprofile’s growth plans, focussing on global expansion, attracting and retaining world class talent and further developing Pureprofile’s team-first culture.

Pureprofile’s COO Melinda Sheppard, commented, “We’re very excited to have Michelle join Pureprofile and we look forward to working with her to take the culture at Pureprofile to new heights.

“People have always been an integral part of Pureprofile and we believe that a strong company foundation comes from taking care of your talent, fostering good relationships and maintaining a streamlined workforce through strategic planning and development. Michelle’s addition to Pureprofile could not come at a better time as we continue to execute our global expansion plans.”

Mowle commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Pureprofile family. Pureprofile has been on an amazing upwards growth trajectory over the past few years and that is all thanks to a brilliant group of people driving the business forward. I look forward to fully supporting the team to do their best work possible and ensuring that Pureprofile continues to be an incredible place to work and thrive.”

Mowle begins her role at Pureprofile immediately.