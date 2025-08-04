Purebaby Launches Emotional First Brand Campaign ‘Love Comes Naturally’ Via The Pistol

Purebaby has launched its first-ever brand campaign, Love Comes Naturally, a deeply emotive and visually rich narrative developed in close collaboration with leading full-service digital marketing agency The Pistol.

The Purebaby campaign, which is now running across Meta, Google, TikTok, Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD), and digital out-of-home, targets the extended network surrounding children, moving beyond traditional parent-focused baby brand messaging. The ‘Villagers’ platform addresses the unique emotional roles played by grandparents, extended family, and friends, and their role as key influencers in purchase decisions.

The Pistol and Purebaby jointly developed the campaign’s strategic direction and creative framework, combining The Pistol’s platform development and storytelling expertise with Purebaby’s category knowledge and specialised production capabilities for baby and toddler content.

Creative director, Tom Crimmins at The Pistol said: “Most baby brands focus narrowly on parents, but our collaborative research with Purebaby highlighted a broader support system, people who play quiet but essential roles in a child’s life. We wanted to speak directly to them, acknowledging their love and influence.”

The campaign’s central creative device, a spoken love letter, was designed to resonate with viewers as a message from the collective ‘village’ around each child. It was crafted by The Pistol to embody hope, warmth, and optimism, mirroring the natural love that drives every purchase and gesture.

“The idea that ‘Love Comes Naturally’ ties beautifully into both Purebaby’s organic offering and the instinctual way people show love to children. It’s a simple truth that underpins the entire creative direction,” said Crimmins.

With their extensive experience in managing shoots involving babies and toddlers, Purebaby navigated casting, logistics, and filming with precision, bringing the campaign to life through beautifully executed production.

“Purebaby are seasoned experts when it comes to shooting with kids. Their ability to coordinate such a nuanced production, while preserving the emotional tone of the concept, was truly impressive. We simply helped ensure the narrative thread carried through from storyboard to screen,” said Crimmins.

Purebaby founder and creative director Mirabai Winford said the strength of the campaign lay in the deep collaboration of both teams. “We trusted Tom and the team at The Pistol from the very first discussion,” said Winford. “They took the time to understand our vision and values, and the result was something that felt truly aligned with who we are as a brand. Their work gave us a foundation we were proud to take into production,” said Winford.

Love Comes Naturally has now launched and will run until December. The Pistol continues to support the campaign by guiding optimisation and performance measurement.

Credits

Client: Purebaby

Founder & Creative Director: Mirabai Winford

COO: Ben Winford

Marketing Manager: Amelia Ross

Content Specialist: Allie Paff

Agency: The Pistol

Head of Strategy: Emelia Chambers

Creative Director: Tom Crimmins

Account Director: Bronte Howard

Account Manager: Chelsea Newton

Account Executive: Lily Robinson

Production (Purebaby Internal Team)

Director of Photography: David Franjic

Photography: Sam Penninger

Lighting & Camera Assistant: Filip Milovac

Sound Design: Hassan Lahrech