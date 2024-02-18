PubMatic’s Peter Barry Returns To APAC As VP, Addressability & Commerce Media

Peter Barry’s sojourn to the US is over and he has now returned to Sydney to serve as PubMatic’s VP, addressability and commerce media, APAC, expanding its commerce offering in the region.

Barry’s appointment sees him return to PubMatic’s Australia office, following a move to New York in 2021 as PubMatic’s global VP addressability and commerce, where he spent two years.

Now, he will be responsible for rolling out PubMatic’s commerce media solution, Convert, across the APAC region. Convert provides retailers, brands and advertisers with a unified audience monetisation and acquisition platform to maximise the reach and revenue of commerce media, one of the fastest-growing media channels. In addition to this, Barry will be responsible for working with publishers, advertisers, identity vendors and industry bodies to ensure PubMatic’s customers are maximising addressable opportunities across their businesses as signals shift and regulations change.

During Barry’s time in the U.S., he led multiple cross-functional teams, helping PubMatic’s partners to execute against addressability strategies to drive monetisation today, as well as future proof of their business. He helped launch the Convert platform in 2023, opening up a new set of opportunities for PubMatic and its customers. Prior to that, Barry was PubMatic’s regional director, Australia and New Zealand, leading the rollout of the company’s Addressability Suite across the region and working with data and APAC identity partners.

“I am excited to work with PubMatic’s APAC team again to drive the addressability and commerce media businesses across the region,” said Barry.

“I’ve learnt a lot from my time in the US, and now I’m looking forward to ensuring PubMatic’s customers make the most of both the onsite and offsite opportunities through our Convert product.”

Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, APAC at PubMatic, added: “We’re delighted to see Peter return to APAC following his time in New York. His wealth of experience is invaluable and I look forward to seeing how his expertise impacts our ever-expanding commerce media offering in the region.”

Based in Sydney, Barry will report directly to Barnes.