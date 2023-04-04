PubMatic Pinches Magnite’s James Young For Regional Director ANZ Role

PubMatic has poached James Young from adtech rival Magnite for its regional director for Australia and New Zealand role.

Young had been appointed Magnite Australia’s managing director in June 2020. He will commence his new role in September this year, leading PubMatic’s ANZ team, managing strategy, sales and operations for the business in the region.

“The ANZ market has enormous potential for growth, and I’m excited that I’ll be part of a company that is at the forefront of the digital advertising industry,” said Young.

“I look forward to working closely with PubMatic customers and partners to drive success in the region.”

Young had also held senior roles with Telaria, The Guardian, and eBay. He is co-chair of the IAB Video Council.

Jason Barnes, Asia-Pacific chief revenue officer, PubMatic, said: “PubMatic is in a period of significant growth and James’s pedigree in the digital advertising market and experience with broadcast on demand (BVOD) advertising will bring incredible value to the team and our publisher and advertiser customers.”