PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media.

The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV.

Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension at scale across the open internet.

Industry brands, retailers and advertisers such as IPG Mediabrands, Coles 360, dentsu, Lyft Media, MiQ, and Wallapop have joined as partners in the development and announcement of the platform. It is built for traditional retailers and transaction-based businesses such as transportation or food delivery providers, travel companies, or any scaled Internet company that processes transactions.

The company said that this new platform complements PubMatic’s existing commerce media capabilities and now offers a single, self-service platform that streamlines the complex and fragmented commerce media marketplace. It brings together essential monetisation and optimisation capabilities across sponsored listings, CTV, video, and display ad formats.

“By partnering with PubMatic, dentsu can leverage valuable commerce and retail data to enable advanced targeting and reporting and drive performance across the entire media supply chain,” said Bruce Williams, EVP, head of performance marketing at dentsu Media US.

“With the help of PubMatic, we’re advancing our end-to-end outcome-centered approach for media activation and delivering more holistic strategies across brand and commerce media for our clients.”

Paul Brooks, general manager of Coles 360, added:

“The potential for [commerce media] to create impactful experiences for consumers and deliver business growth is immense. We are seeing a lot of companies evolving their capability to move into the retail media sector, PubMatic is moving quickly and their product development and investments in retail and commerce media are testament to this fact.”

PubMatic added that Convert offers “an unbiased, privacy-centric full-stack solution” with “transparency in fee and pricing structures along with automation and scalability for commerce media networks and advertisers.

“Data access, monetization, and control are critical for commerce media networks and their advertisers, and PubMatic has a strong history of leadership and innovation in these areas,” said Peter Barry, VP of addressability and commerce media at PubMatic.

“Making substantial investments in developing customized technology with Convert, we are confident in our ability to continue to drive increased value for our customers.”

