Publicis Media Exchange Nabs Shruthi Babu From Nielsen For New Director Of Media Insights Role

Publicis Media Exchange (PMX), has appointed Shruthi Babu (right) in the newly-created role of director of media insights and promoted Brooke Aniseko (left) to the position of head of digital and data ANZ.

Effective immediately, Babu will be charged with building a media research capability within the PMX media intelligence team.

She joins the business with more than 15 years of experience in research, most recently working as director of media analytics and custom research at Nielsen.

Prior to this, Babu spent 12 years at Ipsos in Dubai, managing media currency data for television, radio and print and leading custom research projects for clients, agencies, and publishers.

Meanwhile, Aniseko has been promoted to her new role from her previous position as head of performance media and global partnerships ANZ at PMX. She will be responsible for setting and delivering the digital product and strategy for the business, as well as driving digital innovation and education for internal stakeholders and clients.

Aniseko has previously held two senior roles at PMX focused on strengthening the business’ performance media offering by accessing the best in technology and partnerships.

On the appointments, managing director of PMX, Anthony Ellis, said: “Shruthi brings to PMX a unique skillset, having spent four years at Nielsen leading a team that delivered brand-effectiveness solutions for clients to optimise their marketing strategies and enhance brand performance. We are fortunate to have someone with her experience to further strengthen our media intelligence team.

“Brooke has been a pivotal member of PMX’s digital team for the past five years, and her strong relationships with our partners across technology, media and data makes her the perfect person to lead our overall digital and data offering. Her new role will see her continue to expand and evolve our digital and data products across Australia and New Zealand to ultimately help our clients continue to grow.”

On her appointment, Babu said: “I am excited to be part of the Publicis team. I look forward to bringing together diverse data sets and media research insights to provide our clients with positive business outcomes.”

On her promotion, Aniseko said: “I am delighted to step into this new role within PMX to lead our digital strategy and continue to build on the fantastic products and solutions we’ve created to drive value for our clients.”



