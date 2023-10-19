Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff

Following World Menopause Day on Wednesday 18 October, Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced a new policy to support employees experiencing symptoms related to menopause or perimenopause.

Menopause can result in physical and emotional challenges that adversely impact an individual’s productivity and overall wellbeing. In recognition of this, Publicis will now provide all employees with up to 10 days paid leave per year if they are experiencing menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms that affect their capacity to work.

Alongside allowing employees to take time and space to manage their symptoms, leave can also be taken to seek menopause-related medical or psychological care or when preparing or recovering from an associated treatment.

Pauly Grant (lead image), chief talent officer at Publicis Groupe ANZ, said: “This marks a significant step in our Groupe’s ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive and supportive working environment. In recognising the struggles menopause can cause for our people, we aim to reduce stigma in the workplace, promote gender equality and improve staff wellbeing.”

Leave is available to all who experience menopause, including cis-gendered women, non-binary persons and LGBTQIA+ employees, with staff eligible from their commencement date with Publicis Groupe.

The new policy will operate alongside additional support, including employee access to confidential counselling through digital health and wellbeing service, Sonder, and flexible working arrangements through the Publicis Liberté framework.

Publicis Groupe will also partner with Menopause Friendly Australia to provide managers with coaching, education and resources to implement the menopause policy.