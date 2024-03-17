Publicis Groupe ANZ Announces Disability Access & Inclusion Plan Marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Publicis Groupe ANZ has launched its inaugural Disability Access and Inclusion Plan, developed in partnership with the Australian Disability Network.

The plan reflects the Groupe’s public commitment and strategic approach to eliminating barriers for employees living with disability. It identifies suitable initiatives and outcomes that will empower the business to be a more disability-confident organisation.

Developed in collaboration with Publicis’ EnABLE committee, the employee resource group dedicated to people with visible and non-visible disabilities, the Access and Inclusion Plan highlights the business’s progress to date and outlines a framework to guide meaningful and authentic accessibility action over the next three years.

Actions outlined in the plan include scoping an ongoing program of disability inclusion training for employees and managers to support hiring and retention; reviewing recruitment practices to remove unintended barriers for people with disability; designing initiatives and programs to support employees with disability in their career development; and continuously improving the accessibility of all office locations in ANZ.

“The Disability Access and Inclusion Plan is our strong commitment to being an accessible, inclusive and welcoming organisation for all. The plan is being released alongside our first Gender Equity Action Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan and Environmental Sustainability Action Plan – demonstrating our dedication to positive change and increasing access more broadly for under-represented groups. We look forward to continuing to engage with the disability community to ensure we are creating a workplace supportive of all our people,” said Michael Rebelo, Publicis Groupe CEO ANZ.

“Our focus on disability inclusion is not just a goal; it is a commitment to fostering an organisation where diversity is celebrated and every employee, regardless of ability, feels valued, supported and empowered to excel. I would like to express my gratitude to our Head of DE&I Jessica Farrell, the EnABLE employee resource group, and everyone who participated in the development of this plan. Your efforts are truly appreciated and will help drive meaningful change in our workplace,” said Pauly Grant, Publicis Groupe chief talent officer ANZ.

“We are excited to continue collaborating with Publicis Groupe and the EnABLE employee resource group as they implement and deliver on this Access Inclusion Plan. Together, we will navigate the road toward a more equitable and inclusive workplace for people with disability and create our vision of disability-confident Australia,” said Corene Strauss, CEO of the Australian Disability Network.

The Disability Access and Inclusion Plan will be reviewed in 2026 to enable a new plan for the following three-year period (2027 – 2029).