Prosperity Media Launches Generative Engine Optimisation Service To Future-Proof SEO Strategies 

SEO, Content and Digital PR agency, Prosperity Media, has launched its Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) offering. This launch marks a major step forward in how the business is adapting to the future of search.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, web users have increasingly embraced large language models (LLMs), with more tools consistently entering the market and being integrated into traditional search experiences. For example, Google has begun incorporating AI-generated results directly into search, while users are turning to platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot as part of their search habits. As a result, the SEO industry is undergoing significant transformation.

Prosperity’s GEO offering ensures that its clients not only remain visible but also lead the way in this new era of search. While traditional SEO isn’t going anywhere, this new offering is about staying ahead of the curve. By leveraging the company’s existing expertise, Prosperity Media’s latest offering will help clients evolve with the landscape and avoid falling behind as search continues to rapidly change.

The award-winning agency has invested in a host of tools to track LLM visibility and conduct LLM brand analysis and opportunity scoping. Prosperity Media will be offering GEO for brands, products and services, as well as specific optimisations for features such as AI mode, AI overviews and ChatGPT shopping.

“As people continue to search, brands must continue to be discovered – whether that’s through traditional search or emerging AI-first experiences. That’s why we’re launching our new service, GEO, designed to help future-proof brands as generative AI becomes more embedded in how users find information online. At Prosperity Media, we’ve been closely tracking these shifts since LLMs first appeared, experimenting extensively with AI Mode and other large language models to understand their impact on search behaviour. Generative AI is fundamentally changing the discovery landscape, and we’ve developed a strategic GEO framework to ensure our clients stay front and centre. We’re not just reacting to the future of search, we’re building for it,” said James Norquay, founder of Prosperity Media.