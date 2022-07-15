Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season

Leading cybersecurity company Proofpoint has launched a second season of their successful podcast, “Hackable Me”, the true crime inspired series focused on the financial and emotional costs of cybercrime.

In 2021 there was a 60 per cent increase in ransomware attacks against Australian entities, making Australia one of the most targeted countries in the world, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC). The 2022 Australia budget also included the announcement of the biggest ever cybersecurity spends.

The second season launches at a crucial time. New episodes explore everything from the money spent by a team of hackers to initiate a hack, what a business pays as a ransom, money lost by businesses in down-time, emotional costs, reputational damage, and the cost to us – the consumers.

Season two includes interviews with the likes of Australia’s former prime minster and businessman Malcolm Turnbull, an ‘ethical’ hacker, a deceived homebuyer, and a variety of Proofpoint’s team of experts. The series is designed to provide listeners with useful information and practical tips on how to become ‘hack-wise’.

“When we started ‘Hackable Me,’ the pandemic was upending work procedures and opening up incredible vulnerabilities for people and businesses,” said Katie Finlayson, Proofpoint’s managing director, APAC. “We see these risks continue to rise and expanding the podcast for a second season provides us with more opportunities to help organisations protect their people.”

The first season of “Hackable Me” helped to establish Proofpoint as an expert in the protection of businesses, their employees, and their data. Promotion of the podcast series gained over one million media impressions and thousands of episode downloads.

It was also hailed by the international marketing industry as an outstanding example of innovative business-to-business communications, earning nearly a dozen industry awards, including from the London International Awards, One Show, The Drum Awards, B&T Awards, and more.

“We’re all making these same digital mistakes,” said Rob Omodiagbe, executive creative director of Just Global, the marketing agency behind the series. “Our aim is to connect with listeners on a personal level, in order to help them defend themselves and their businesses from trouble.”

In order to further this personal connection with listeners, each season is accompanied with a ‘Hack-Wise Test’ where users can better understand how to identify the work of hackers in their everyday lives.

The second season of “Hackable Me” is available now on Spotify, Acast and Proofpoint’s own website.