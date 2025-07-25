Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty Resurrects Red Hot Chili Peppers & Justin Timberlake

Few shows on air right now wield music quite as powerfully as Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. The young adult juggernaut, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, has become a go-to for more than just love triangles and longing glances; it’s also proving to be a masterclass in musical storytelling.

Since its debut, the series has built a reputation for carefully pairing pivotal moments with emotionally resonant songs, helping reintroduce iconic tracks to younger audiences and spotlighting rising stars alike.

And Season Three, which premiered on July 16, continues that legacy in style.

From early-2000s pop to modern-day ballads and hip-hop bangers, the first two episodes feature an impressive lineup of artists including Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Taylor Swift. The impact on streaming platforms has been immediate and undeniable.

Take Justin Timberlake’s “Summer Love,” for instance. Used in a breezy, nostalgic car sing-along scene in the season opener, the 2007 hit racked up more than 1.3 million streams between July 18 and 21, a 105 per cent spike from the week prior, according to early Luminate data.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Lacy,” which underscored a tear-filled memory sequence in Episode 2, surged 62 per cent to match that same 1.3 million mark.

Then there’s Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love”. Following its emotional feature in a pivotal moment late in Episode 2, the song experienced a 163 per cent increase, reaching 705,000 streams during the same four-day period.

Ariana Grande’s “I Wish I Hated You” also saw a notable bump, doubling its stream count to 370,000.

Much of the show’s musical magic comes from its unusually deep commitment to matching sound to story. In this show, music isn’t just background filler; it’s a plot-shaping atmosphere. Songs don’t just accompany emotion; they amplify it.

And, underpinning the fandom surrounding the show and its epic music lineup is a team of Swifties waving their Taylor Swift flags. From the very first trailer in 2022, which debuted the Taylor’s Version of “This Love,” Swift’s music has been tightly woven into the fabric of the show.

Multiple songs from Folklore, Evermore, and her re-recorded albums have soundtracked heartbreaks and reunions, some of which premiered on the show before being released anywhere else, a rare and telling move for an artist so selective with her syncs.

That deep Swiftie connection has paid off for the show. Not only does it heighten the emotional stakes for fans, but it also drives streams in a way that’s hard to ignore. With each episode drop, the show’s soundtrack sees a new wave of engagement, not just on Spotify and Apple Music, but across TikTok trends and user-generated playlists.

Music supervisor Lindsay Wolfington, who also worked on Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (based on another Jenny Han novel) has cultivated a sonic identity for The Summer I Turned Pretty that blends big emotions with big-name artists.

In an age of bingeable content and short attention spans, The Summer I Turned Pretty has found a way to slow time. Whether it’s a tearful flashback or a final goodbye, this show does so much more than telling us how a character feels; it lets us hear it and truly feel it ourselves.

And if you’re suddenly weeping to an Olivia Rodrigo track that didn’t hit quite this hard before? You’re not alone. There’s probably a 17-year-old doing the same thing, we aren’t judging you.