Powering A New Era Of Digital Retail: Clemenger Group’s LEVO Named Exclusive APAC Launch Partner For Optimizely & Commercetools’ Global Strategic Partnership

Clemenger Group’s LEVO has been announced as the exclusive Asia-Pacific launch partner for a new global strategic alliance between Optimizely and commercetools, a partnership set to transform enterprise B2C retail by combining content, commerce, experimentation, and AI into a single, composable solution.

LEVO’s appointment comes as the only system integrator with a dedicated APAC footprint, positioning the Australian-headquartered consultancy as a key implementation and enablement partner in the region. Backed by deep expertise in delivering composable, omnichannel digital experiences for enterprise clients, LEVO will lead the go-to-market strategy across APAC – from technical integration to regional insights and tailored retailer rollouts.

“We’re proud to bring this powerful partnership to life across Asia Pacific,” said Cale Maxwell, CEO of LEVO.

“Enterprise retailers here are hungry for composable solutions that accelerate speed to market, reduce reliance on dev teams, and allow for real-time, AI-enhanced content experiences. With Optimizely and commercetools, we can now deliver exactly that—at pace.”

Powering a New Era of Digital Retail

The partnership sees Optimizely’s leading ‘Digital Experience Platform’ (DXP), including its CMS, experimentation, personalization, and Opal AI suite – integrated with commercetools’ flexible, MACH-certified commerce engine. The result is a modular and scalable solution designed to empower marketers and free developers to focus on high-impact innovation. For enterprise retailers across APAC, this means:

Faster campaign velocity: Go live in weeks, not months

AI-powered content at scale: Opal generates and enriches product copy instantly

Composable, future-proof tech stacks: Built for flexibility, not lock-in

Marketer-led personalisation: No-code updates to product pages and storefronts

Real-time experimentation: Optimise shopping flows with live A/B testing

Unified content and commerce: Seamless CX across all channels and markets

The integration made its debut at Elevate – The Global Commerce Summit™ 2025, with general availability expected in Q3.

LEVO is already working with select enterprise clients on early implementations.