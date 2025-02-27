Poem Launches New Earned-First Reputation & B2B Offering

Indie earned creative communications agency Poem has launched a new culture-led reputation and B2B communications offering, Poem Resonate, in partnership with corporate reputation consultancy, Phronesis, to provide a holistic service to brands that spans both consumer and corporate reputation needs.

The launch is in response to an increasing demand from global clients for culturally relevant reputation management, employee and B2B briefs that cross over between traditional corporate and consumer comms skillsets. The rise of social media, the increasing importance of brand reputation, and the demand for authentic human connection have ushered in an era where B2B marketing increasingly resembles B2C, requiring unique approaches for everything from crisis management and reputation strategy, through to people-first corporate comms, social media and B2B storytelling. The new offering will support Poem clients who are seeking to navigate the blurring of lines between traditional marketing disciplines while protecting their reputation.

Poem’s work in ‘earned first’ comms reputation and B2B communications has already found success with consumer brands such as Nespresso, Uber, Amazon and Cashrewards, showing that earned media expertise, coupled with integrated channel storytelling, can more successfully influence brand reputation and business goals.

Rob Lowe, Poem CEO and founder said, “Today’s consumers, whether they be individual customers or business decision-makers, crave authenticity and genuine human connection. They want to engage with brands that share their values, understand their needs, and demonstrate empathy. This shift necessitates a fundamental change in how businesses communicate and what channels they communicate through. By understanding the nuances of both corporate and consumer disciplines, Poem’s new reputation offering will help develop integrated campaigns that effectively communicate with all stakeholders, from employees to investors to customers”.

Katie Raleigh, Poem MD continued, “This culture-led approach to reputation perfectly aligns with Poem’s core philosophy. As an “earned first” agency, we have always prioritised building genuine relationships with audiences. We understand that real engagement stems from creating compelling narratives that resonate with people on an emotional and more importantly cultural level which makes them care about what we want to say. Our expertise in crafting compelling stories, leveraging the power of social media through content, and building authentic relationships perfectly positions us to help B2B clients navigate this evolving landscape. We couldn’t do this, however, without the help and guidance of Shane and the team at Phronesis who put real rigour around our corporate comms strategy and risk management”.

Shane Allison, CEO of Phronesis said, “To engage and captivate corporate audiences today you need to provide more than just a compelling message – you need to earn the attention of every audience you engage with, internal or external. Poem knows how to capture attention, and by bringing together our expertise we’ll be able to extend the work they’ve been doing with clients to build, protect and maintain their reputation in a way that is culturally aligned with their employees and audiences.”

Poem is actively seeking opportunities to present Poem Resonate credentials and take on new ‘earned first’ corporate comms briefs and new brands to join its enviable client list, including Tourism Australia, PlayStation, Sonos, NSW Gov, Uber, Amazon and El Jannah.