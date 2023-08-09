Pinterest & LiveRamp Expand RampID User Identifier Partnership To Australia & NZ

LiveRamp and Pinterest have expanded their partnership RampID partnership to Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

RampID is LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identifier that allows marketers to reach their audiences on Pinterest in a privacy-preserving way.

Previously, the companies had worked on a partnership using LiveRamp’s clean room technology as a collaborative platform for brands, publishers, retailers, and data owners to advance measurement without compromising data protections. LiveRamp’s data collaboration technology provides a protected space where advertisers can join select first-party data and Pinterest platform data in a secure environment.

The new integration adds improved measurement and analytics for advertisers and creates more opportunities for brands to derive value from first-party data. CPG buyers will be able to reach audiences from retail media networks including Carrefour and Albertsons, by leveraging this LiveRamp integration with Pinterest.

“We’re excited to continue building on the momentum of our privacy-centric data collaboration and measurement partnerships with LiveRamp. We’re now enabling even more marketers around the world to activate on Pinterest without compromising on control or privacy,” said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest.

“Global marketers can build better campaigns with LiveRamp and Pinterest today. They can also build campaigns with the confidence that this partnership is sustainable beyond third-party cookie deprecation and other ecosystem shifts.”

“In this evolving macroeconomic climate, every dollar marketers spend must be addressable and measurable, and we’re excited to offer marketers across the world the ability to seamlessly leverage RampID for people-based marketing on Pinterest, enabling better campaigns and better measurement,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, activations & addressability, LiveRamp.

“By building on identity that can power better data collaboration in the future, marketers can begin building enduring brand and business value.”

The partnership between LiveRamp and Pinterest now spans the US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and select European markets as well as Australia, New Zealand and Japan.