Phil Rothfield Dishes On A Heated Exchange He Had With Darryl Brohman Over Erin Molan

Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Journalist Phil Rothfield has revealed the cause behind an argument he had with 2GB Radid personality Darryl Brohman.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Rothfield candidly shared why he had a fallout with Brohman just before they were set to go to air on 2GB’s Continuous Call Team in 2019.

Rothfield shared he felt the fallout with Brohman stemmed from a disagreement about Rothfield writing an article about Erin Molan and Andrew Johns refusing to work together.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Rothfeld said: “I had history at 2GB, I stormed out and dropped the headset one day.  I had done a story on Erin Molan and Andrew Johns’ refusal to work together. It became quite a major story, and Darryl Brohman didn’t like it.

“Just as we are about to go on air he gave it to me and it was quite heavy. So I took the headset off and walked out. The reason I (walked out) was that I was worried I was going to blow up if we had gone on air, and I just didn’t want to risk it.”

Rothfield also added: “I was really disappointed, and I thought Erin needed to be stood up for.

“I was disappointed that Channel 9 didn’t really do anything about it at the time, so I wrote it.”

