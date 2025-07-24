AdvertisingNewsletter

PHD & OMD Dominate New Zealand Media Agency Market

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Omnicom Media Group handles more than a third of media billings in New Zealand, according to COMvergence data for 2024.

PHD is the media agency that handles the most media billings in New Zealand, topping its stable mate OMD.

The agency has an estimated US$250 million (NZ$413.6, A$378.8) in total billings, ahead of OMD’s $210 million.

MBM, part of Publicis Media, comes in third with $140 million in billings, while IPG’s FCB Media follows with $99 million and Dentsu’s Carat comes in at fifth place with $82 million.

At the group level, OMG maintains a strong lead with a 35.3 per cent market share and $498 million in total billings. Publicis Media secures second place with $236 million in 2024 billings, while WPP Media ranks third with $171 million.

If the proposed IPG-Omnicom merger is finalised this year, the combined media billings would total $608 million, positioning the newly formed entity in first place among media groups.

Media agency networks owned by the six large advertising holding companies, along with leading independent agencies, managed $1.1 billion in billings.

Digital media investments are estimated to have reached 41 per cent ($468 million) of total measured spend in 2024.

Among the top 10 agency networks, digital’s share ranges from 32 per cent for Mindshare to 52 per cent for the Publicis Groupe agency, MBM.

