PHD Kick Starts The Year Winning The AFL Media Account

PHD Australia has announced that it has renewed its relationship with the Australian Football League (AFL) to manage their media account.

PHD will be responsible for the media planning and buying across the AFL account, which includes the AFLW competition, Game Development programs and Marvel Stadium. The account will be run out of Melbourne and is designed to be a truly collaborative process with the AFL.

Last year’s season saw the AFL set record attendance levels and generate increased viewership, with significant lifts in streaming audiences. Working collaboratively, PHD will be focused on driving further engagement with the code in 2024 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be renewing our relationship with PHD. They have clearly demonstrated their high-level media capabilities and understanding of our marketing goals and challenges for the years ahead. With a well-known record of driving growth for Australian brands, we are confident PHD will help us deliver upon our business and media goals,” said AFL executive general manager customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers.

“It’s great to be working with another established Australian brand such as the AFL. Along with the recent news of our appointment as McCain’s new media agency and our contract extension with ANZ Bank, I’m excited about our momentum as an office and looking forward us achieving more great results for our clients this year,” said PHD Melbourne, managing director, Simon Lawson.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with the AFL again, such an iconic and well-loved Australian brand. There are big plans in place for 2024 and we’re looking forward to working with the team to drive the code to new heights,” said PHD Melbourne, general manager Kathryn Weatherlake.