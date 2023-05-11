Perth Synth-Metal Band Voyager Progresses To The Eurovision Grand Final

Australia’s Voyager has been voted through Semi Final 2 of the Eurovision Song Contest and will compete for Australia in the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May BST, which airs on Sunday 14 May LIVE at 5am AEST or 7:30pm AEST in prime time on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Overnight in Liverpool, UK, Perth synth-metal band Voyager electrified audiences near and far with their epic, progressive pop metal track Promise, tearing the roof off Pier Head arena. Dressed head-to-toe in custom synthsational sequined outfits by Perth-based label Zhivago, with ‘80s staging made complete by a Toyota MR2 – and what’s fast-becoming their trademark – the keytar, Voyager’s powerful live act was fully realised on the Eurovision stage when they proved their place in the song contest being one of 10 artists voted through to the Grand Final.

Voyager said: “We’re absolutely ecstatic to be representing our beautiful country of Australia as we power through to the Grand Final. The good will from back home and love from our fans worldwide really helped us put on the performance of our lives tonight, and now we’re even more energized to smash it in the Grand Final.”

Australian head of delegation and SBS commissioning editor, Emily Griggs, said: “It’s been clear from Semi Final 2 that Voyager love performing to a crowd, and the crowd love them right back. They are truly electric on stage and their performance was thrilling. Watching them through the Eurovision lead up has been so fun, they have embraced every interview, photo opportunity, selfie and rehearsal with humour and generosity. It’s a big weekend of Eurovision ahead and I’m sure the whole country will get behind Voyager this Sunday on SBS and SBS on Demand.”

Australian creative director of Eurovision and director of Blink TV, Paul Clarke, said: “The sound of the Liverpool arena going wild for Voyager really touches your heart. They have worked so hard and the whole city has fallen in love with them. Good to see all of Europe is loving them too. They’re truly one of our best ever Eurovision performers. Now for the Grand Final – let’s see how far we can take it!”

Only 10 artists from the 16 countries performing in Semi Final 2 proceed to the Grand Final. The 10 countries voted through are: Armenia, Estonia, Belgium, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Albania, Lithuania, and Cyprus represented by fellow Aussie Andrew Lambrou.

They will join the 10 countries already voted through from Semi Final 1: Croatia, Czechia, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland, and favourites Sweden’s Loreen with her Eurovision comeback track Tattoo, and Finland’s Käärijä with Cha Cha Cha, along with the big five: Spain, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Ukraine, to compete in the Grand Final for the title of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 winner.

If you missed Voyager’s qualifying performance LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand this morning, tune into the prime time broadcast tomorrow night, Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. The Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is held on Saturday 13 May BST and is broadcast Sunday 14 May LIVE at 5am AEST and in prime time at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Australians need to tune into this broadcast to cast their vote at the same time as European audiences. SBS’s exclusive coverage is once again in the capable hands of music buff Myf Warhurst and comedian Joel Creasey who bring their witty banter to the commentary booth as they guide Australia through the glitz, glamour, and madness of Eurovision from Pier Head in Liverpool, UK.

Make sure you join in the conversation during the prime time broadcast using the hashtag #SBSEurovision, with tweets and party pictures promoted on screen, where you can not only catch all the performances, but also experience exclusive behind the scenes content, as Myf & Joel report from backstage with interviews and gossip with contestants, and more.

LIVE early morning broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST

Prime time broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand Semi Final 2 – Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 7:30pm AEST