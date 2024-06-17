Netflix Charging North Of US$5 Million For NFL Sponsorship Packages

The NFL is offering brands five sponsorship packages consisting of eight spots for the streamers’ coverage of games during the Christmas period.

According to a report in AdWeek, the streamer is looking for at least $800,000 per in-game spot during the two games that it is covering over the festive period.

By way of comparison, a 30-second Super Bowl spot at last year’s event cost $7 million, while a post-goal spot during the AFL Grand Final is estimated to be worth north of $150,000.

Netflix predicts 23.3 million viewers will tune into each game and hopes the five sponsorship packages will net them $26.8 million.

Each package caters for a matrix of pre-game, post-game, half-time and in-game ad opportunities.

The NFLs eight protected sponsors AB InBev, Verizon, Visa, Gatorade, Pepsi, Lowe’s, Microsoft and an audio partner, will have first dibs on the packages before Netflix opens it up to the casual market.

Brands must purchase them as part of an TV upfront deal and spend a minimum of $500,000 with Netflix outside of the NFL.