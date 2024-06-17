AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

Netflix Charging North Of US$5 Million For NFL Sponsorship Packages

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
1 Min Read

The NFL is offering brands five sponsorship packages consisting of eight spots for the streamers’ coverage of games during the Christmas period.

According to a report in AdWeek, the streamer is looking for at least $800,000 per in-game spot during the two games that it is covering over the festive period.

By way of comparison, a 30-second Super Bowl spot at last year’s event cost $7 million, while a post-goal spot during the AFL Grand Final is estimated to be worth north of $150,000. 

Netflix predicts 23.3 million viewers will tune into each game and hopes the five sponsorship packages will net them $26.8 million.

Each package caters for a matrix of pre-game, post-game, half-time and in-game ad opportunities.

The NFLs eight protected sponsors AB InBev, Verizon, Visa, Gatorade, Pepsi, Lowe’s, Microsoft and an audio partner, will have first dibs on the packages before Netflix opens it up to the casual market.

Brands must purchase them as part of an TV upfront deal and spend a minimum of $500,000 with Netflix outside of the NFL. 

 

Related posts:

  1. Omnicom’s PHD Retains Volkswagen Group Media Account
  2. Former OzTAM Boss Doug Peiffer Joins Foxtel Media To Help Shape Its Measurement Offering
  3. The Australian Unveils New Brand Platform by Today The Brave
  4. Annual MFA Industry Census Finds Aussie Adland In Robust Health
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

TV Ratings (17/06/2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Tops Prime Time For Sunday
Special & UM Top The Pile In May’s New Business Rankings
Seven Promotes Finance Editor Gemma Acton To Director of News Operations
M&C Saatchi Group And MYOB Launch NMBL Partnership
Register Lost your password?