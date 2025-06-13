Pepsi Fires Shot At ‘Share A Coke’ Campaign

Pepsi in the United States has fired a saucy summer shot at Coke’s classic “Share a Coke” campaign, by ditching names entirely and slapping food on the label instead.

Pepsi has tossed out the classic ‘name-on-the-bottle’ gimmick and handed the spotlight to what it’s calling “the real main character” of summer: food. The limited-edition bottles now proudly sport titles like “pizza,” “wings,” “burgers,” and “tacos,” because let’s face it: food is better than most people.

It’s all part of the brand’s US Summer Food Deserves Pepsi platform, a deliciously confident reminder that Pepsi belongs beside every plate this season.

“At Pepsi, we never leave taste on the table, and we want to make sure fans aren’t missing out either,” said Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s vice-president of marketing. “Real flavor magic happens when Pepsi meets great food, elevating every bite with bold refreshment.”

The campaign is rolling out across New York, LA, Dallas, and Houston with billboards, radio spots, and a cheeky social media contest on the Pepsi Drops platform. There’s even a one-day DoorDash deal if your fridge is empty but your heart’s full of snack ambitions.