Peloton Pinches Kathryn Carter From Snap Inc For GM Role

Peloton has appointed former Snap Inc exec Kathryn Carter to the position of general manager of Australia.

Carter will be responsible for driving growth and leading Peloton’s operations in Australia, overseeing multiple functions including Retail, Operations, Marketing and Communications, as well as business partnerships.

Having previously held roles at Snap Inc and News Corp, Carter has a deep understanding of the Australian market and has built a reputation for delivering commercial results across new and established markets, and scaling global brands regionally.

Manu Seigner, VP of international Peloton, said, “Australia is a leading fitness market and an important part of Peloton’s international growth strategy. Whether it’s the Peloton Bike, Tread or App, we are giving Australians the ability to workout anytime, anywhere regardless of where they are in their fitness journey. Kathryn brings great experience in growing brands and communities and will be an asset to Peloton as more Australians discover and benefit from the motivating fitness experiences that we offer.”

Commenting on joining Peloton, Kathryn said, “Fitness is ingrained in Australia’s cultural DNA, and as a leader in technology, content, and community, Peloton is uniquely positioned to enhance the way Australians move and stay motivated. I am excited to join Peloton at such a pivotal time and build on the incredible momentum and excitement for the brand in this country.”

Kathryn replaces former country lead, Amanda Gilmore, who has taken on a new role at Peloton in the UK overseeing Peloton’s UK business and its market expansion strategy.