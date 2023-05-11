Park Appoints Hopeful Monsters In First Brand Campaign

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has been appointed by sports brand, PARK, to launch its first brand campaign.

PARK is an impact-driven sportswear and equipment brand on a mission to change the world through sport, one player at a time. It’s best known for its Pass-a-ball Project – a ‘one for one’ football program that sees a ball donated to a player or community in need for every ball purchased. The campaign from Hopeful Monsters will focus on communicating the PARK mission – to use the power of football to tackle global issues and level the playing field – across creative, out-of-home, digital and earned channels.

“Over the last five years, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to change the game globally with over 11,000 balls donated across 36 countries and over 1 million games started for players in need,” says Sam Davy, Founder and CEO of PARK and ex-Global Creative Director of Apple. “Now it’s time to take that to the next level and make an even bigger impact to the lives of players around the world.”

“When we were looking for an agency partner to bring on board, the connection with Hopeful Monsters was pretty instant. They got our brand and their positioning fits perfectly with ours – to drive meaningful change to the lives of real people.”

Katie Barclay, CEO at Hopeful Monsters said: “Our number one goal at Hopeful Monsters is to help brands better reflect or instigate changes in culture. PARK is the epitome of that. With many of us having grown up with football, there’s a lot of passion in the business for helping PARK on its journey to bring people together through play.” The Hopeful Monsters portfolio of clients includes Converse, Adobe, Red Bull, TheFork – a Tripadvisor company, Goodman Fielder, RSPCA NSW, Pizza Hut and Atlantis Dubai.