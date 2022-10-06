Paramount ANZ Joins with Twitter to Launch The Checkout Social Shopping Tools

Paramount ANZ Joins with Twitter to Launch The Checkout Social Shopping Tools
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced a new e-commerce partnership with Twitter called The Checkout using Paramount ANZ’s brand-safe content and trusted profiles.

Aussie TV audiences will simultaneously be able to tune into TV and join the conversation on Twitter where they comment, interact and now, shop.

The Checkout allows viewer to like tweets in order to bring up buying options for what they’re seeing on screen.

“From purchasing a sharp suit worn by one of our stars to discovering the perfect pet product as seen on The Dog House Australia, audiences who ‘like’ the featured Tweet will receive an automated response with a link to the relevant eCommerce website taking them from the couch to The Checkout in a seamless experience of watch, Tweet, like and shop,” said Rod Prosser, Paramount ANZ’s chief sales officer.

“The Checkout perfectly complements the viewing experience and monetises the live Twitter conversation, directly connecting audiences at precisely the right moment, when they’re engaged, talking about content and in the ready-to-buy mindset.

“We know Australians are engaging with our premium content and shows on our trusted Twitter profiles, so we’re connecting these leaned-in viewers to the world of #SawItOnParamount where they can watch it on TV and buy it on Twitter.”

A range of powerful, integrated branding opportunities are available with The Checkout including mentions in Tweets, logo placements, and video content.

The Checkout is live on Twitter now and joins a diverse suite of innovative and progressive advertising opportunities available with Paramount focussed on solving client challenges in creative and meaningful ways.

Angus Keene, managing director of Twitter, Australia and New Zealand, added:

“We’ve seen huge traction with Twitter Amplify in Australia and know The Checkout will continue to drive meaningful consumer engagement, and sales conversions in what we believe will be the most exciting ecommerce trend of the year.

“The Checkout augments the combined strengths of Paramount’s compelling content and devoted fans with Twitter’s power to drive the conversation on trending topics giving brands direct, real-time access to engaged Australian audiences who are hot sales leads, primed to convert.”

Monetising viewers beyond ad spots has been a struggle for networks around the world but, with a recent report showing that four of the top five most Tweeted about reality shows in Australia were 10 programs including MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it seems as though 10 might have found a novel solution.

The Checkout builds on the success of Twitter Amplify, a global deal announced by the two companies in May that has already secured significant sponsorship sales and delivered results accessing audiences across diverse content including sport and tentpole programming.

Please login with linkedin to comment

network 10 Paramount ANZ Twitter

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]