Paramount ANZ Joins with Twitter to Launch The Checkout Social Shopping Tools

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced a new e-commerce partnership with Twitter called The Checkout using Paramount ANZ’s brand-safe content and trusted profiles.

Aussie TV audiences will simultaneously be able to tune into TV and join the conversation on Twitter where they comment, interact and now, shop.

The Checkout allows viewer to like tweets in order to bring up buying options for what they’re seeing on screen.

“From purchasing a sharp suit worn by one of our stars to discovering the perfect pet product as seen on The Dog House Australia, audiences who ‘like’ the featured Tweet will receive an automated response with a link to the relevant eCommerce website taking them from the couch to The Checkout in a seamless experience of watch, Tweet, like and shop,” said Rod Prosser, Paramount ANZ’s chief sales officer.

“The Checkout perfectly complements the viewing experience and monetises the live Twitter conversation, directly connecting audiences at precisely the right moment, when they’re engaged, talking about content and in the ready-to-buy mindset.

“We know Australians are engaging with our premium content and shows on our trusted Twitter profiles, so we’re connecting these leaned-in viewers to the world of #SawItOnParamount where they can watch it on TV and buy it on Twitter.”

A range of powerful, integrated branding opportunities are available with The Checkout including mentions in Tweets, logo placements, and video content.

The Checkout is live on Twitter now and joins a diverse suite of innovative and progressive advertising opportunities available with Paramount focussed on solving client challenges in creative and meaningful ways.

Angus Keene, managing director of Twitter, Australia and New Zealand, added:

“We’ve seen huge traction with Twitter Amplify in Australia and know The Checkout will continue to drive meaningful consumer engagement, and sales conversions in what we believe will be the most exciting ecommerce trend of the year.

“The Checkout augments the combined strengths of Paramount’s compelling content and devoted fans with Twitter’s power to drive the conversation on trending topics giving brands direct, real-time access to engaged Australian audiences who are hot sales leads, primed to convert.”

Monetising viewers beyond ad spots has been a struggle for networks around the world but, with a recent report showing that four of the top five most Tweeted about reality shows in Australia were 10 programs including MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it seems as though 10 might have found a novel solution.

The Checkout builds on the success of Twitter Amplify, a global deal announced by the two companies in May that has already secured significant sponsorship sales and delivered results accessing audiences across diverse content including sport and tentpole programming.