Paper Moose Wins Mitsubishi Electric’s Creative

A leader in air conditioning and refrigeration, Mitsubishi Electric has awarded its creative account to B Corp agency Paper Moose

Established in Australia in 1974, Mitsubishi Electric is a global player across a suite of residential, commercial and industrial technological offerings. The new signing represents a strategic shift in creative direction to drive long-term growth.

Says Brad Bennett, head of client success, Paper Moose: “Mitsubishi Electric fascinated us from the get-go. They create technologies that touch so many aspects of Australian life and their positive contribution to society is rad.”

After repositioning to the Change Makers in 2021, Paper Moose has been steadily bolstering its roster of purpose-led and challenger clients as part of its approach to creativity that sparks positive change.

Jessica Millard, marketing & communications manager, Mitsubishi Electric: “Paper Moose’s out-of-the-box thinking really impressed us, in terms of both their creative and strategic ambitions for our brand. They will play a key role in strengthening the Mitsubishi Electric brand and driving sales in the years to come.”

Mitsubishi Electric joins Australian Ethical, Felix Mobile and Young Henrys as one of the leading accounts on Paper Moose’s active client roster.